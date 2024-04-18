Alex Pereira on Fatherhood: ‘I Need To Set An Example’
Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
Alex Pereira: “They watch and they want to be part of it”
In just over three minutes, Alex Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300.
It was a shockingly dominant performance. Pereira (10-2) has now collected victories in seven of his eight UFC bouts, winning titles in two different weight classes. Already enshrined in the Glory Hall of Fame, the decorated kickboxer is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion.
Yet none of those career highlights represent Pereira’s greatest joy.
A father of two boys, Pereira is a proud dad.
“I need to be a good example for them,” said Pereira, speaking through a translator. “That’s what is most important to me.”
Pereira makes it a point to bring his children with him as often as possible, including fight nights. But he particularly enjoys when they get the chance to watch him train. Watching them mimic their father as they learn the fundamentals from Glover Teixeira brings a smile to the otherwise stoic Pereira’s face.
“I don’t force them to train,” said Pereira. “I need to set an example. They watch and they want to be part of it. That’s the cool thing. Glover helps show them a lot, too.”
Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, Pereira now lives in Connecticut. He enjoys the day-to-day life in America, especially the security it affords for his children.
“I live in Connecticut, so I’m surrounded by Brazilians,” said Pereira. “I speak Portuguese, even at the gym, and that makes it harder for me to learn English. The food is wonderful, too. But most important for me in America is the level of security.
“I’m not talking bad about Brazil. I grew up in Brazil. But it’s safer in America. Here, my kids can go to school and not worry. We can talk on the phone. You can wear a gold necklace. There are evil people all over the world, and that doesn’t matter where you go. But the level of security here is so strong.”
Can Dustin Poirier defeat Islam Makhachev?
Dustin Poirier gets the next crack at Islam Makhachev, challenging him for the lightweight title at UFC 302.
Makhachev (25-1) has won his last 13 bouts, suffering his only defeat all the way back in 2015. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) is as accomplished a fighter as there is in the division. But he is not the man to beat the dominant force currently holding the belt.
The date of the bout is June 1. That is important. It means Makhachev, who last competed on October 21–when he absorbed minimal damage in a knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski–will have over seven months in between fights. Poirier, however, fought a seven-and-a-half-minute battle against Benoît Saint Denis on March 9. So while Makhachev enters with a proper camp, Poirier returns to the cage just over two months following a brutal fight.
Poirier had to accept the fight offer. Arman Tsarukyan wisely turned down the bout, especially considering he is in line for a title shot after defeating Charles Oliveira. But Poirier, 35, is running out of time in his pursuit of the title. After getting knocked out by Justin Gaethje last summer, it looked like Poirier was entirely removed from the title picture. Only months later, he will get a title shot before Gaethje.
In the end, Makhachev is too dominant. The matchup against Poirier favors him, and his reign is expected to extend well beyond UFC 302.