Alexander Volkanovski Makes His Pick for NBA Champion
The MMA Notebook runs every Friday.
Alexander Volkanovski has a pick for NBA champion:
He’s picking the reigning champ to retain.
“I think the Denver Nuggets will win it all,” said Volkanovski. “That’s my team.”
The Nuggets stormed through the playoffs last season to win the NBA title, defeating the Miami Heat en route to their first title in franchise history. One season later, the Nuggets are on the brink of sweeping their first round matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the first three games series of the seven-game series.
Volkanovski and star Nuggets guard Jamal Murray engaged in a submission challenge last fall. In order to win the contest, Volkanovski needed to submit Murray in under 60 seconds.
And that is exactly what he did.
“I’m a big fan of Jamal Murray,” said Volkanovski. “He does some jiu jitsu training, too. He’s very talented.”
In their matchup, Volkanovski did not break a sweat. He took full advantage of Murray’s 6’4” frame, joking that he was grateful the contest did not occur on the hardwood.
There was a shared respect between the two men, and both clearly enjoyed their time together. But Nuggets fans likely held their breath until they were sure that Murray walked away unscathed.
“He’s a big dude, he could handle himself,” said Volkanovski. “It would be a lot different if we were playing basketball. That’s where he shines. I’m looking forward for to seeing him win another title.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC Fight Night flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matheus Nicolas
Pick: Alex Perez
UFC Fight Night light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov
Pick: Ryan Spann
UFC Fight Night women’s flyweight bout: Karina Silva vs. Ariane Lipski
Pick: Ariane Lipski
UFC Fight Night heavyweight bout: Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane
Pick: Jhonata Diniz
UFC Fight Night welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Uros Medić
Pick: Tim Means
Last week: 2-3
2024 record: 38-35