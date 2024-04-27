Wrestling On FanNation

Alexander Volkanovski Makes His Pick for NBA Champion

From one champion to another, Volkanovski makes his pick

Justin Barrasso

The MMA Notebook runs every Friday.

Alexander Volkanovski has a pick for NBA champion:

He’s picking the reigning champ to retain.

“I think the Denver Nuggets will win it all,” said Volkanovski. “That’s my team.”

The Nuggets stormed through the playoffs last season to win the NBA title, defeating the Miami Heat en route to their first title in franchise history. One season later, the Nuggets are on the brink of sweeping their first round matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the first three games series of the seven-game series.

Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski / Courtesy Zuffa LLC

Volkanovski and star Nuggets guard Jamal Murray engaged in a submission challenge last fall. In order to win the contest, Volkanovski needed to submit Murray in under 60 seconds.

And that is exactly what he did.

“I’m a big fan of Jamal Murray,” said Volkanovski. “He does some jiu jitsu training, too. He’s very talented.”

In their matchup, Volkanovski did not break a sweat. He took full advantage of Murray’s 6’4” frame, joking that he was grateful the contest did not occur on the hardwood.

There was a shared respect between the two men, and both clearly enjoyed their time together. But Nuggets fans likely held their breath until they were sure that Murray walked away unscathed.

“He’s a big dude, he could handle himself,” said Volkanovski. “It would be a lot different if we were playing basketball. That’s where he shines. I’m looking forward for to seeing him win another title.”

The Pick ‘Em Section

UFC Fight Night flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matheus Nicolas

Pick: Alex Perez

UFC Fight Night light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov

Pick: Ryan Spann

UFC Fight Night women’s flyweight bout: Karina Silva vs. Ariane Lipski

Pick: Ariane Lipski

UFC Fight Night heavyweight bout: Jhonata Diniz vs. Austen Lane

Pick: Jhonata Diniz

UFC Fight Night welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Uros Medić

Pick: Tim Means

Last week: 2-3

2024 record: 38-35

Published
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.