Alexandre Pantoja Runs The UFC Flyweight Division
The UFC flyweight division belongs to Alexandre Pantoja.
Pantoja has won his past five fights, including one successful defense of the flyweight title. During this stretch, he defeated the division’s elite–Brandon Royval on two separate occasions, Alex Perez, and former two-time champ Brandon Moreno.
There is no doubt who controls the division, a detail Pantoja looks to further cement this Saturday at UFC 301.
“This is my time,” said Pantoja. “I want to beat the best. That’s what I’m doing.”
Pantoja (27-5) defends the belt on Saturday against Steve Erceg. The bout takes place in the UFC 301 main event, a particular source of pride for Pantoja.
“I fight for my family, and I fight to represent the entire division,” said Pantoja. “I want to support my division. Flyweights are so much better than people realize. This division deserves the main event.”
UFC 301 also marks a homecoming for Pantoja, who grew up in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. That is where this fight takes place, and a victory would lead to a memorable celebration for the native son. But Erceg (12-1), who arrived in the UFC only 11 months ago, is a complicated opponent. Six years younger than the 34-year-old Pantoja, Erceg is a constant submission threat. He can also strike, an area of emphasis for Pantoja.
Erceg wants to win the belt and then defend it this summer in Perth, his hometown, at UFC 305 in August. Erceg is relatively unknown, entering this title bout ranked tenth in the division, but that is meaningless to Pantoja, who fully comprehends Erceg’s danger.
“Kill or die, that’s how I’m approaching this fight,” said Pantoja. “He is good enough to beat me. He’s going to fight with his heart and soul. But I’m still hungry.”
Pantoja made his first title defense in December, defeating Royval by unanimous decision. For the first four rounds, Pantoja simply overwhelmed him. He will look to do the same against Erceg, adding a whole new layer to his reign as champion.
Only two flyweight champions in UFC history have successfully defended the belt twice. A victory here will add Pantoja to that list.
“Fighting makes me feel free,” said Pantoja. “I keep telling myself I’m not the champion. I need to go out there and earn it. This is my chance to prove I’m the best in the world.”