Anthony Smith on UFC 301 Victory: ‘I Needed To Outthink Him’
In only two minutes, Anthony Smith shattered Victor Petrino’s undefeated record.
Smith capitalized on Petrino’s eager attempt at a double-leg, seizing his unprotected neck and locking in a guillotine that quickly forced Petrino (11-1) to quickly tap.
“I couldn’t get into a physicality match,” said Smith. “I promised my coaches I’d stick to our game plan, so this was all about being smart. A lot of these guys at 205, even when I was younger, they could out-physical me. I needed to outthink him.”
Smith (38-19) entered the bout as a considerable underdog. Throughout the week, he heard the constant chatter that Petrino was going to overwhelm him.
“‘He’s going to knock you out’, ‘Good luck in retirement,’ I heard it all,” said Smith. “This is what I do every single day with my training partners and friends. I’ve got five training partners that would beat Petrino.
“All the lights and the cameras and the fans it’s a traveling circus. The UFC is a traveling circus–they go to a different city, pitch a tent, sell beer and popcorn, and make you feel like it’s bigger than it is. This is what I do all the time. I’ve done this 57 times, a lot more than Petrino. I knew that, and I pushed that.”
The victory puts Smith back in light heavyweight title contention. He has only competed in one title bout in the UFC, and that took place in 2019 against Jon Jones. Now 35, his pursuit of the title remains unrelenting–and the victory against Petrino is a critical step in the right direction.
“I keep walking forward,” said Smith, who has now won two of his last three. “I keep giving everything I’ve got. I’ll take one at a time, and continue to keep the same mindset I have.”
And for all those who were rooting against him, Smith was happy to rewrite his narrative.
“If you read online that Anthony didn’t win–and Petrino lost–don’t believe it,” said Smith. “That’s all bullsh--.”