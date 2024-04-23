Becky Lynch Wins Women’s World Championship on Raw
Becky Lynch is back on top in WWE.
The newest title reign for Lynch began on Raw, winning a 14-woman battle royal to crown herself the new Women’s World Champion.
Liv Morgan looked like the favorite to win, especially after taking responsible for injuring Rhea Ripley, ending her dominant title run. But WWE opted to go with one of the most prominent wrestling stars in the world in Lynch. That also means she immediately has a top challenger for the title in Morgan.
Lynch won the battle royal by last eliminating Morgan. The two had just teamed up to eliminate Nia Jax. As the match developed, Lynch was presented as the underdog–and Jax played an important role, as she put Lynch through the announce table. Piper Niven also did damage to Lynch outside the ring, likely setting up a title match between the two.
Throughout all the obstacles, Lynch persevered. Her resiliency is one of her defining qualities, and it was highlighted in this title victory. The end sequence–where Lynch battled Morgan on the outside apron and knocked her off with a Manhandle Slam–was executed perfectly.
This is Lynch’s first title reign on the main roster in more than two years. She lost the Raw Women’s Championship–now known as the Women’s World Championship–to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022. Since then, Lynch had been without a title run on the main roster–until now.
Losing Ripley to the injured list is a blow, but a star like Lynch is able to make the most of difficult situations. As she begins her seventh world title run in WWE, the women’s world championship is in good hands.