Serhii Bohachuk Defending Super Welterweight Title–And Fighting for Ukraine
No matter where he goes, Serhii Bohachuk is fighting for his home.
That will be the case next week when Bohachuk, the reigning WBC Interim Super Welterweight Champion, steps into the main event against undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr. at Mandalay Bay in Vegas.
“I will always fight for Ukraine,” said Bohachuk. “That will never change.”
Bohachuk grew up in Vinitza, a city in west-central Ukraine. When the Russian invasion began in his homeland in February of 2022, he witnessed as death and destruction wreaked havoc on his community.
Russian airstrikes left friends and neighbors injured–or killed. He still lives in a constant state of fear, worried about loved ones back home.
Boxing brings a sense of calm for Bohachuk. Amid the sweat, toil, and tears, he finds solace. This is a realm he knows, one that makes sense–and one he can control.
“Sometimes people fight to make memories,” said Bohachuk. “It is different for me. When I fight, I am able to forget.”
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Bohachuk decided to join the military–until a friend told him to keep boxing and tell the world about the war.
“War is stupid,” said Bohachuk. “It is very dangerous all over Ukraine. It is dangerous for women, dangerous for children. War changed life in Ukraine for the worse.”
Long-time promoter Tom Loeffler used his strong ties within the Ukrainian government to secure a special government dispensation for Bohachuk to leave Ukraine. Bohachuk’s journey took him from Ukraine to Poland to Los Angeles. Since arriving in the United States, he has ripped off four straight victories–most impressively this past March when he pieced apart former world champion Brian Mendoza to win the WBC Interim Super Welterweight Championship.
But his toughest in the ring comes next week against Ortiz (21-0, 21 KOs).
“I’m not interested in easy fights,” said Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs). “I want to beat the best.”
Bohachuk and Ortiz are far from strangers, having sparred numerous times when Ortiz was trained by Manny Robles, who is currently training Bohachuk. Yet this fight, which airs on DAZN, is more than a title bout.
This represents a chance for Bohachuk to fight for his country. If he wins, he will continue to have a greater spotlight on his work–and, in turn, his country.
“I am here for my family and friends,” said Bohachuk. “I am strong. Ukraine is strong. I’m going to show the world how strong we are.”