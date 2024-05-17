Wladimir Klitschko Has Experience with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
No one knows the upcoming Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk title fight quite like Wladimir Klitschko.
A former world heavyweight champion and legend of the sport, Klitschko has sparred with Usyk–and he has also fought Fury.
“I know what it’s like to stand with both of these fighters,” said Klitschko, who is hopeful that Usyk–a fellow Ukrainian–can overcome Fury. “Usyk is a cruiserweight fighter coming to heavyweight, and he hasn’t even come close to losing. He is outstanding. Now let’s see how he faces this whole new challenge.”
Both Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) are undefeated. One of the noticeable differences between the two fighters is their height. Fury stands 6’9”, while Usyk is 6’3”. Klitschko gave the advantage to Fury, who defeated him in 2015 by unanimous decision, which marked his first defeat in over a decade.
“Size does matter,” said Klitschko. “The physical advantage goes to Fury. It’s tough to fight a much taller man.”
Klitschko finished his iconic career with 64 victories and only five losses. And he knows first-hand that both of these fighters are special. Usyk is marvelous in the technical aspect of the sport, one of the best in modern history. Fury’s capability, and especially the mobility with his size, is remarkable. He is elite when attacking as a southpaw or with a regular stance, making him an extraordinarily difficult opponent.
Fury and Klitschko were scheduled to have a rematch in 2016, but it never materialized. The first date was postponed after Fury suffered an ankle sprain, and then the fight was called off altogether after Fury was deemed medically unfit.
“Fury is very difficult to calculate,” said Klitschko. “You never know what kind of mental state Fury is in when he’s getting into the ring. His previous fight against Francis Ngannou, he didn’t look good. But that doesn’t mean you can underestimate him.
“It might be a super easy fight for Usyk. It might be super complicated. The only certainty is that you cannot underestimate Fury.”
The younger brother of Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv, Wladimir Klitschko conducted this interview shortly after bringing aid to soldiers at the front lines of the Russo-Ukraine War.
“War is not pleasant,” said Klitschko. “It’s horrible. But it is all about endurance. Emotional, physical, mental, this is all about endurance.”
This week, Russian forces have penetrated Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Capitalizing a massive artillery advantage, the Russian military overwhelmed the Ukrainians in Kharkiv, which historians remember as the site of one of the consequential tank battles during World War II.
Yet the fighting spirit in Ukraine, Klitschko confirmed, is real.
“To die is the simplest thing to do,” said Klitschko. “To live, that’s more complicated. You feel all the pain. Loved ones have been killed in front of our eyes. And what is happening is not new news. It’s a horrible reality. It is more destruction, more rape, more war crimes from the Russians.”
Usyk will gain global attention in his bout against Fury. Win or lose, he will spotlight Ukraine, as his countrymen back home fight a war with dire consequences.
“We must fight–we have no other choice,” said Klitschko. “We have been attacked. We are over two years into a war where we were only supposed to last for three days.
“Russia is beatable. We need to defeat the evil in front of us.”