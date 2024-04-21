‘Expect The Best’: Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynasty
If you are a Bryan Danielson fan, tonight is appointment viewing.
Danielson wrestles Will Ospreay at AEW’s Dynasty pay-per-view, a match that is destined to exceed even the highest of expectations.
“Expect the best version of Bryan Danielson,” said Danielson. “After I am no longer wrestling full-time, that will be different. Unless something happens medically, I’ll never retire. Now will it be my best work? I don’t know. But there is something to be said about going out and performing in front of a small audience, which I am very passionate about.
“But that’s later on. Now, expect the best. That’s what you’re going to get at Dynasty.”
Danielson and BCC brethren Claudio Castagnoli defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in an entertaining Bunkhouse Brawl last night on Collision. In spite of the fact he has never won a title in AEW, Danielson has flourished in the company, wrestling a variety of styles that has brought out the best in both him and his opponents.
A bout against Ospreay is a massive test. An athletic marvel, Ospreay has delivered a rare collection of matches in his short AEW run, none better than the one against Kenny Omega last spring–though the match last month against Takeshita was also spectacular.
Yet, for all his success, Ospreay has never shared the ring with someone quite like Danielson.
“Will is the modern evolution of wrestling,” said Danielson. “I’m really excited to be wrestling him. Think of all the history in St. Louis, especially with Wrestling at the Chase. I can’t wait for this show. This is a chance for me to produce my absolute best work.”
This match is also important for a different reason. As Danielson’s full-time career comes closer to the end, the opportunity to wrestle Ospreay is a memory he will cherish.
“I’ll close my eyes during the match so I can feel what wrestling him feels like,” said Danielson. “Ever since I was forced to retire, I do that in my matches. Soon, I’m not going to feel that on a regular basis.
“I want to capture it in my memory. All I’ll have to do is close my eyes, and I’ll be there.”