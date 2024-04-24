Sources: Kade Ruotolo Added to ONE 168 Card in Denver
Kade Ruotolo has been added to the ONE 168 card in Denver, where he will defend his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship against Mikey Musumeci, Sports Illustrated has learned.
ONE 168, which takes place on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, marks the promotion’s first return to the United States since May of 2023. And there will be must-see bouts on the card.
As the reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion, Musumeci will attempt to become the first two-division champ in the division’s history. Prior to this bout, Musumeci will test himself at bantamweight against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, seeking to avenge a 2021 loss to Sousa.
For Ruotolo, who makes his MMA debut at ONE 167 against Blake Cooper, it will be a chance to cement himself among ONE Championship’s most valuable commodities. Considering Musumeci is effectively moving up three weight classes for the bout, Ruotolo will enter as the favorite.
Another addition is Liam Harrison against Muay Thai superstar Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout. Like Ruotolo and Musumeci, Harrison will also first compete at ONE 167–in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout against Katsuki Kitano.
In addition to these new bouts, ONE 168 is headlined by Stamp Fairtex against Xiong Jing Nan–and Jonathan Haggerty against Superlek Kiatmoo9.
The reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion, Fairtex will attempt to become a two-division titleholder when she challenges Jing Nan of China for the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Title. Haggerty against Superlek represent a clash of two of the greatest strikers in the world, with Haggerty–a reigning two-sport ONE World Champion –putting his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek.
ONE Championship announced that tickets for ONE 168 are now on sale via Ticketmaster.