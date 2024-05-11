Atlantis and Atlantis Jr. Starring for MLW
Wrestling royalty has arrived in Chicago.
Famed luchador Atlantis makes his MLW debut tonight, wrestling in a six-man tag at the Azteca Lucha card at Cicero Stadium. He will don his iconic mask, and play his greats–like La Atlantida, Quebrada Magistrale, and the Scorpion Deathlock. He also isn’t coming alone, as his son, Atlantis Jr., will also wrestle on the card.
“Within the next five years, Atlantis Jr. will be one of the best in the world,” said Atlantis, speaking through a translator. “I’m very proud of him, and I’m honored we get to be on the same card tonight.”
The card airs tonight on TrillerTV+ at 10pm ET. Atlantis Jr. wrestles in a singles match against Último Guerrero, while 40-year wrestling veteran Atlantis teams with Guerrero Maya Jr. and Jesus Rodriguez against Felino, Virus, and Villano III Jr.
For Atlantis Jr., it is another significant opportunity.
“I travel and wrestle with my idol, my father,” said Atlantis Jr. “As a child, I wanted to be just like my father. When he would come home from the road, I would wear his mask. That feeling was magical. And we are ready to make this MLW show unforgettable.”
Atlantis Jr. was highlighted this past winter in AEW, even sharing the ring with Chris Jericho. Tonight’s bout is another chance to show why he belongs in the U.S. on a more consistent basis.
“I want to bring Mexican wrestling to the United States,” said Atlantis Jr. “I want people to feel the adrenaline and energy when I wear the mask.”
Professional wrestling is often described as pre-determined, but the reactions from the crowd are more real than reality. Seeing if Atlantis Jr. can take the next jump in his career in an MLW ring will be a fascinating subplot to tonight’s Azteca Lucha show.
“I have prepared my whole for this moment,” said Atlantis Jr. “I am ready for MLW.”