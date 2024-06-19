Headline Bouts for ONE 169 Announced
A double main event will headline ONE 169.
ONE MMA world heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin will put his title on the line against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, and Featherweight Muay Thai champ Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends the belt against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.
The two bouts make ONE 169 appointment-viewing. The undefeated Malykhin (14-0) is a three-division champion in ONE Championship. This is his first defense of the heavyweight title and matching up against the monstrous Kane (6-1) should make for an outstanding bout.
ONE 169: Atlanta, which takes place on November 8, is ONE Championship’s third-ever card in the United States. It will be the second time this year ONE comes to the U.S., as the first trip of 2024 is set for September with ONE 168: Denver.
Tawanchai and Nattawut will also continue their rivalry at ONE 169–as well as give the card some local flavor. Nattawut has lived and trained in Georgia for the past decade, and he will look to avenge his controversial loss to Tawanchai earlier this month at ONE 167. Tawanchai has twice defeated Nattawut, and he will attempt to make it a perfect three-for-three in Atlanta.
Pre-sale tickets begin on Friday, July 5 at 10am ET, and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 12, at 10am ET on Ticketmaster.