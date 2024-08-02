Danielle Kelly Makes First ONE Championship Title Defense
Later tonight, Danielle Kelly makes the first defense of her Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.
Standing across from her will be an incredibly tough opponent in Mayssa Bastos, who is the co-main on the ONE Fight Night 24 card that takes place tonight at 8pm ET and airs on Prime Video.
“I’ve studied her and I know how good she is,” said Kelly (20-9-1). “It’s going to be a battle of styles. I’m hoping mine can overwhelm her.”
Last September, Kelly defeated Jessa Khan–avenging a loss from February 2021–to win the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship. But in order to become ONE’s most prominent face in submission grappling, she must find a way to overcome Bastos.
Considered one of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in the game, Bastos ripped through Kanae Yamada in her ONE debut in March. Bastos is a nine-time BJJ world champion with 118 victories, and the ONE championship would fit nicely among her growing list of accolades.
Bastos will look to push the pace, especially when the fight starts. Whether Kelly can take her back will be a critical question. If Bastos has her way, fight fans may witness the berimbolo–a complex technique where a fighter is inverted upside down and controls the opponent’s hips to secure back control. But it is a risk because it could leave Bastos vulnerable with a counter leg lock.
“It’s going to be a really exciting, technical match,” said Kelly. “I think this is going to go the distance.”
If Kelly retains, it would make sense to see the Philadelphia native on a card in September or November when ONE returns to the United States.
“I need to walk out of this match first,” said Kelly. “I hope I’m on a US card, but all my focus is on this match.”