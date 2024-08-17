Jonathan Haggerty on Headlining ONE 168 in America: ‘Fans Are Going To Enjoy My Style’
Jonathan Haggerty defends the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Saturday at ONE 168: Denver, and he is eager to make a lasting impression in the United States.
“I’m excited to fight in America and show my skills,” said Haggerty, 27. “I’ve always wanted to fight in front of the US fight fans–they’re smart and passionate. This is going to be an exciting fight, and fans are going to enjoy my style. It’s going to be an all-out war.”
The two-sport champion–Haggerty is also the reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion–was elevated into the main event after Stamp Fairtex withdrew due to injury. A high-volume striker known for knocking out his opponents, Haggerty will seek his fourth straight finish at ONE 168.
“Superlek is undoubtedly one of the best fighters in the world,” said Haggerty. “We know what we’re up against, but that’s why the training has been so intense.
“My team and I, we came to Denver four weeks before the week to get acclimated with the altitude. I’ve noticed a difference. It’s helped to get out here early. The fifty kicks I start out with in training, I felt that a lot differently. But we’re getting there.”
Haggerty is enjoying his stay in Denver, but the constant food–and portion sizes–are making his head spin, especially considering he is on a strict diet,
“I can’t wait to try Wingstop,” said Haggerty. “Once the fight is finished, I’m excited to put on a few kilos.”
After that post-fight meal, Haggerty plans on making his MMA debut for ONE, possibly even before the end of the year.
“I’ve always said that when ONE Championship offers me a contract for an MMA fight, I’ll sign it,” said Haggerty. “Once this fight is finished, I can’t wait to have an MMA fight.”
Haggerty and Superlek should put on an outstanding main event. While it may be a chess match to start, expect a sudden flurry of intensity.
“I’m expecting the worst–and a lot of blood,” said Haggerty. “And a lot of elbows. I can’t wait.”