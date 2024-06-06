Liam Harrison Returns at ONE 167: ‘I’m Ready To Get Off The Leash’
Liam Harrison has not competed for ONE Championship since the summer of 2022.
In two days, he finally makes his return.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in there,” said Harrison. “I’m ready to get off the leash.”
Harrison meets Katsuki Kitano in a Bantamweight Muay Thai bout this Saturday at ONE 167 on Prime Video. Despite tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his last bout, the three-time Muay Thai World Champion still believes he has one more iconic run in kickboxing.
“I’m going to make the last part of my career enjoyable and get a few more big wins under my belt,” said Harrison, 38. “People have short memories and forget quickly. I’ve heard all the same questions–whether I will still be as vicious or exciting or have that knockout power. I’m looking forward to answering those questions. I’m looking forward to answering them for myself, too.”
The juxtaposition in Harrison’s last two bouts is striking. Only four months after a career-defining win against Muangthai PK Saenchai in April of 2022, he suffered the devastating, debilitating injury that August in his very next fight.
The recovery proved to be a physical and mental battle that tested Harrison’s resilience. Stem cell treatment earlier this year finally put him in a position to compete again, but the entire process was laborious.
“I was in a pretty sh---- place for a while,” said Harrison. “Doubts started creeping in. There were plenty of low moments. I kept working, I kept grinding.”
One silver lining to the knee injury was that it allowed Harrison to focus on his upper body strength.
“Now I’m hitting a lot harder,” said Harrison. “I’m coming back with a bang and a big KO.”
If all goes to plan on Saturday–namely, a healthy showing and a victory–Harrison is scheduled for another bout at ONE 168 this September in Atlanta.
“That’s a massive card, and I’m honored that the fans want to see me,” said Harrison. “I’m looking forward to proving that I belong on the biggest card of the year in America. But I know Kitano is trying to make a name off my back. I’m not looking past him.”
There are a number of compelling storylines heading into ONE 167, and among those is exactly what version fight fans will see of Harrison following his two-year absence.
“I’d fight right now if they let me,” said Harrison. “I’m chomping at the bit. I want to show everyone what they’ve been missing while I’ve been gone.”