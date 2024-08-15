Report: Jake Peacock Returning to Action for ONE Championship
Peacock will compete at ONE 169: Atlanta
Jake Peacock was victorious in his ONE Championship debut in April, defeating Kohei Shinjo in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.
He returns to competition at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8, Sports Illustrated has learned, where he will face Shinji Suzuki.
Peacock, whose right arm stopped growing when a band of the amniotic sac wrapped around it while he was in the womb, has fought through nonstop adversity. Yet he is one win away from his second straight bantamweight Muay Thai victory in ONE, a feat he can accomplish at ONE 169.
