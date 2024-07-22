Rodtang Returning to the United States
Rodtang competed on ONE Championship’s first-ever card in the United States.
And he is coming back to the U.S. this November for ONE 169: Atlanta, Sports Illustrated has learned.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon–who is primarily known by his first name–will be defending his Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jacob Smith at ONE 169: Atlanta on Friday, November 8 at State Farm Arena.
Rodtang, who turns 27 tomorrow, is one of the best strikers in the world. But he will have a lot to prove in this bout against Smith.
Rodtang already fought once this year, defeating Denis Purić last month at ONE 167 by unanimous decision. Rodtang missed weight for that fight by six-and-a-half pounds, so it was instead contested at a catchweight of 141.25 pounds. The bout was nonstop action, and it marked victory no. 15 for Rodtang in ONE.
While it appeared his next opponent would be Takeru Segawa, which was postponed earlier this year, it will instead be a rematch against Smith. Rodtang won their first meeting two years ago by unanimous decision, which was Smith’s promotional debut for ONE.
The Rodtang-Smith bout adds to a 169 card that already features Anatoly Malykhin defending the MMA World Title against Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane, Christian Lee returning to defend the Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov, and a Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship bout pitting reigning champ Tawanchai PK Saenchai against Jo Nattawut.