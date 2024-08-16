Wrestling On FanNation

Biaggio Ali Walsh on Learning from Family: ‘Without Nico, I Wouldn’t Be Where I Am Now’

The grandson of Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh looks to collect his second win in the PFL

Justin Barrasso

Biaggio Ali Walsh returns to action tonight, opening the main card for PFL on ESPN.

The grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, a bright spotlight is already attached to Ali Walsh even though he has only had one pro fight. He won his MMA debut in February, defeating Emanuel Palacio by unanimous decision. Next up is Brian Stapleton, who is making his pro debut.

“I want to get better and better and better,” said Ali Walsh, 25. “I’m very critical of myself, and I’m doing everything I can to stay on point.”

Biaggio Ali Walsh
Biaggio Ali Walsh steps back into the PFL cage tonight / PFL

Initially scheduled to be a lightweight bout, this will be fought at catchweight. Ali Walsh made weight at 155.4 pounds, but Stapleton badly missed the weight, coming in at 160.6 pounds.

Ali Walsh’s brother is Nico Ali Walsh, who is building his own career in boxing. That is incredibly difficult to do as the grandson of the most famous boxer ever, yet Nico is paving his own path–and Biaggio has learned a great deal from him.

Nico Ali Walsh
Nico Ali Walsh / IG

“Without Nico, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” said Ali Walsh. “I see his dedication. When I finished playing football, I didn’t know what to do. Football really humbled me. Seeing Nico do his thing, it was very inspirational. I trained at Xtreme Couture, and without him, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Biaggio Ali Walsh defeated Emmanuel Palacio in his PFL debut
Biaggio Ali Walsh defeated Emmanuel Palacio in his PFL debut / PFL

Ali Walsh needs more time to strengthen his skills and develop. As of now, he is taking a steady, patient approach in the PFL, where he looks to build himself just to a contender.

“My goal is to be the best version of myself,” said Ali Walsh. “That’s what I’m looking to do–go athletic, be fast, be smart, and use my power. I’m super excited for this opportunity.”

Published |Modified
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Home/PFL