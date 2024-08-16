Biaggio Ali Walsh on Learning from Family: ‘Without Nico, I Wouldn’t Be Where I Am Now’
Biaggio Ali Walsh returns to action tonight, opening the main card for PFL on ESPN.
The grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, a bright spotlight is already attached to Ali Walsh even though he has only had one pro fight. He won his MMA debut in February, defeating Emanuel Palacio by unanimous decision. Next up is Brian Stapleton, who is making his pro debut.
“I want to get better and better and better,” said Ali Walsh, 25. “I’m very critical of myself, and I’m doing everything I can to stay on point.”
Initially scheduled to be a lightweight bout, this will be fought at catchweight. Ali Walsh made weight at 155.4 pounds, but Stapleton badly missed the weight, coming in at 160.6 pounds.
Ali Walsh’s brother is Nico Ali Walsh, who is building his own career in boxing. That is incredibly difficult to do as the grandson of the most famous boxer ever, yet Nico is paving his own path–and Biaggio has learned a great deal from him.
“Without Nico, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” said Ali Walsh. “I see his dedication. When I finished playing football, I didn’t know what to do. Football really humbled me. Seeing Nico do his thing, it was very inspirational. I trained at Xtreme Couture, and without him, I wouldn’t be where I am.”
Ali Walsh needs more time to strengthen his skills and develop. As of now, he is taking a steady, patient approach in the PFL, where he looks to build himself just to a contender.
“My goal is to be the best version of myself,” said Ali Walsh. “That’s what I’m looking to do–go athletic, be fast, be smart, and use my power. I’m super excited for this opportunity.”