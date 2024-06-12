Dakota Ditcheva on Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso: ‘I’ll Keep Proving Myself and Show I’m on Their Level’
Dakota Ditcheva is an undefeated, rising star in the PFL.
The reigning PFL Europe women’s flyweight tournament champion, Ditcheva is looking to reach a new pinnacle as champion by winning this year’s PFL women’s flyweight tournament.
And yes, if Ditcheva were to match against either Valentina Shevchenko or current UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, she believes she would win.
“Of course, I do,” said Ditcheva, who made those comments on The MMA Hour. “It’s funny people thought I would make any other comment. I believe in my ability. That’s not me being arrogant. I know how good they are.
“Valentina is my all-time favorite fighter, but I know, when the time comes, I’ll be there, too. I’ll keep proving myself and show I’m on their level.”
Ditcheva (11-0) fights Chelsea Hackett tomorrow at PFL 4. She already finished Lisa Mauldin by TKO in the first round, which awarded her six points–so a dominant showing against Hackett will put Ditcheva in a strong position heading into the playoffs.
Tomorrow’s card also features Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, who is competing in her first PFL tournament. It appears the two are on a collision course, and a playoff matchup will be far more likely if Carmouche wins her bout against Kana Watanabe.
“Even though I’m in a really good position, I need to fight for my life,” said Ditcheva, 25. “I want that million-dollar prize, I want a new belt, and I want to be the top girl in the division.”
Fighting out of Manchester, England, Ditcheva is building a solid fan base. One of her weigh-in videos has already gone viral, but she is hopeful that people will also watch as she decimates her opponents.
“I wish it was one of my knockout videos,” said Ditcheva. “A guy weighing in wouldn’t have gone viral like that. I didn’t think it was a video that was different from anything else.”
A critical next step for Ditcheva in her rise is winning this tournament. An emphatic victory against Hackett will help continue her ascent.
“I’m a sore loser, so winning is everything to me,” said Ditcheva. “I’m looking to give an exciting fight and get a stoppage.”