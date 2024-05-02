Sukeban Debuting in Los Angeles
The Japanese female wrestling league’s next event takes place this month in LA
Sukeban, the Japanese female wrestling league, makes its debut in Los Angeles, California on May 30.
The five-match card is headlined by Sukeban world champion Commander Nakajima defending the title against Crush Yuu. Rina Yamashita, Lady Antoinette, and Sareee Bomb are all part of the card.
This marks the first live event since December, when Sukeban delivered a strong showing in Miami. A combination of wrestling, anime, and music, the promotion has quickly gained a strong following on TikTok and Twitch.
Held at The Trinity in downtown LA, the event also includes a Japanese-style street-fair featuring local vendors.
