Eddie Edwards on the Celtics–and a tag title match against Nic Nemeth
SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath the surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.
Eddie Edwards: “I’ve wanted to test myself against Nic for a long time”
Before entering into professional wrestling, Eddie Edwards dreamed of an altogether different career.
He envisioned a life of bright lights and never-ending pressure, though he did not intend for it to be on the wrestling canvas. Instead, Edwards–who grew up just north of Boston in Peabody, Massachusetts–planned to play point guard for the Boston Celtics, just like his favorite player Sherman Douglas.
“I would have been Sherm–a little chubby kid who loved to pass and create,” said Edwards. “I was always a fan of those Tim Hardaway-type point guards, the ones who could post up.”
The Week in Wrestling
Edwards, who is 40-year-old Eric Maher, did not have the privilege of watching the Celtics during their glory years. A franchise that won 16 titles in their first 40 seasons, peaking in 1986 with a legendary squad led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish, the Celtics spent the majority of the 1990s as a league doormat.
That was the same timeframe when the famed Boston Garden was demolished, replaced with a bland, nondescript venue. And instead of watching a litany of Hall of Famers run the point, like Bob Cousy or KC Jones or Jo Jo White or Tiny Archibald or Dennis Johnson, this was an era of Celtics basketball that was far less glamorous.
“Those were the dark ages for the franchise, but I still loved everything about them,” said Edwards, who shaved “RL 35” into the back of his head after the tragic death of Celtics star Reggie Lewis in the summer of ’93. “When they finally won a championship again in 2008, it made it all that much sweeter.”
One half of the reigning TNA tag team champions, Edwards teams with Brian Myers in The System. Their next marquee matchup takes place on June 14 at Against All Odds, a show that airs exclusively on TNA+, when the tag champs defend their titles against Nic and Ryan Nemeth.
Even before professional wrestling, Edwards’ first love was the Boston Celtics. His title match lines up with Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Celtics–who won the Eastern Conference championship on Monday upon completing a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers–will be on the road playing either the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves.
“I’m ecstatic that the Celtics are back in the finals,” said Edwards. “We have a big match that night, too, but I’ll find a way to watch.”
Despite operating outside the walls of WWE, Edwards has carved out a phenomenal career. He recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with TNA, quite a feat for a wrestler who has been told he was too small and too slow to make it in the big time. Every time Edwards faced doubt, his work ethic and delivery in the ring proved his value.
Edwards is a versatile professional. He can work singles–he has been world champ in TNA, NOA, and Ring of Honor–and tags. He thrives wrestling bigger opponents, and he can also brawl. The bout against the Nemeths will highlight Edwards’ multifaceted skillset, and he is especially excited to lock up with Nic Nemeth, who reached the top of the industry as Dolph Ziggler in WWE.
“I’ve wanted to test myself against Nic for a long time, and now me and Brian get to do it against Nic and Ryan,” said Edwards. “It’s a fresh matchup for us, Cicero Stadium in Chicago always has a hot crowd, and it’s the start of a new rivalry.”
The conversation with Edwards never strayed far from basketball. On the subject of rivals, Edwards noted the NBA Finals will feature elements of pro wrestling.
Though the Western Conference champion has yet to be determined, the Mavericks hold a three-games-to-one lead over the Wolves. No NBA team has ever lost a series after winning the first three games, which happened as the Mavs won Game 1, 2, and 3.
The Mavs feature All Star Luka Doncic, who is hungry for his first title, as well as a charismatic owner in Mark Cuban. And for those who view the Celtics as the babyfaces and the Mavericks as heels, there will be two easy targets to boo: head coach Jason Kidd, long a villain in Boston, and former Celtic Kyrie Irving.
“If Dallas wins, I love the fact that Kyrie is coming into Boston and he’s going to get booed out of the building,” said Edwards. “Maybe that will fuel him, but it’s the finals–this is what it's all about. I’m looking forward to it. The best chance we have to win a championship isn’t next year or the year after, it’s right now.
“It isn’t going to be easy against Dallas or Minnesota,” said Edwards. “But Celtics in six or seven.”
The (Online) Week in Wrestling
- Adam Copeland will be out for the foreseeable future. Should Christian Cage find a way to regain the TNT title, or should AEW go in an entirely new direction?
- Anarchy in the Arena was all over the place on Sunday at Double or Nothing. It followed through on the recent history of the heels winning the match–will we see the trend continuing with the babyfaces getting redemption at Blood & Guts?
- AEW–and especially the Young Bucks–were the recipients of some great TV time last night on Inside The NBA.
- The finish of Raw was particularly well done–intertwined in the main event were the stories between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, Morgan and Dom Mysterio, and The Judgment Day and Braun Strowman.
- TNA’s Jordynne Grace will wrestle next week in NXT.
- Mercedes Moné is back wearing gold.