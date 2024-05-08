‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Setting a Ferocious Pace in TNA–And Throughout Wrestling
SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath the surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.
“Speedball” Mike Bailey is making the most of his contract year
The best wrestler in the world you likely aren’t watching?
“Speedball” Mike Bailey holds that distinction. But it won’t last for long.
After signing with TNA in November of 2021, the time feels ripe for a run at the world title. That is foreign territory for Bailey, yet it is the natural next step. While he is currently working in a tag team at the moment, it feels inevitable that “Speedball” will get his chance to shine in the main event this July when TNA travels to Canada. With Slammiversary taking place in Montreal, Quebec–not far from where he grew up–there is no better time than the present.
The Week in Wrestling
“I’m making the most out of every opportunity given,” said Bailey. “This is my contract year. I’m doing everything I can to make the most of my time.
“I’m glad I’m in a tag team right now–Speedball Mountain–with Trent Seven. I want those tag titles. I want every title.”
Bailey–whose name is Émile Baillargeon-Laberge–is an 18-year veteran of the craft. Only 33, he has yet to even enter his prime, which is remarkable considering what he has already accomplished.
The high-flying sensation has developed a skill set unlike any of his peers in the industry, incorporating an array of kicks and flips into his offense that make sense–and are executed in stunning fashion.
Yet he still remains somewhat of a mysterious commodity. After an immigration issue precluded him from entering the United States from 2016-2021, Bailey focused on his work in Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. His appetite for greatness reached a whole new tier, which continues to manifest itself in the ferocious pace–and number–of matches he wrestles.
“I don’t keep track [of how many matches I wrestle] anymore,” said Bailey, who wrestled three matches last weekend. “I know I did 12 matches on WrestleMania weekend. And I’m not looking to slow down.”
Watching Bailey’s rise toward becoming a world champion is going to be memorable. Incredibly ambitious–perhaps, at times, even to a fault–he operates under the radar to the mainstream audience, largely because TNA’s distribution both nationally and internationally reaches less of an audience than WWE and AEW. Yet that does not adversely affect his matches. He is in a league of his own in the ring, and he would star anywhere he wrestles.
Bailey’s move set is especially impressive. Adding a new move, or a new wrinkle, only comes after he pours significant thought into the decision.
“When I want to include a new move, it’s because I feel like there is a hole to fill in a match,” said Bailey. “I’ve been using the shooting star press lately, which I hit on the last pay-per-view [Rebellion]. It’s a weird move for me to do because of the knees. On the Jericho Cruise [in January], the match was myself, the Big Show, and Chris Jericho versus the Don Callis Family and Lance Archer.
“The finish was Big Show doing the Showstopper, then me hitting the shooting star press onto Lance Archer for the win. I couldn’t do the shooting star knees, it didn’t work in that situation, but I like using the shooting star press. Now I’ve been using it when I can’t use the shooting star double knee. I know it’s not a new move, but it’s new for me.”
For those familiar with Bailey’s work, his breakthrough moment is coming. That is not to imply it hasn’t already occurred to various degrees. But it is only a matter of time before he catches mainstream wrestling’s attention.
“I feel like I’ve had breakthrough moments my entire career,” said Bailey. “You still see the biggest stars in wrestling having breakthrough moments. Nic Nemeth is a fantastic example. He was doing one thing for many, many years, and now he’s doing something completely different.
“I haven’t accomplished anywhere near what I want to do. While I love what I’m doing right now–it’s very fulfilling–it’s only one-tenth of what I plan on doing.”
The newest installment of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s famed Best of the Super Juniors tournament begins this weekend. Unfortunately, unlike last year, Bailey is not part of this year’s tourney.
“I would have loved to have gone back, but ultimately TNA is my home right now, and they make those decisions,” said Bailey, who reached the semi-finals last year, losing to eventual champion Master Wato. “Best of the Super Juniors is a celebration of the junior heavyweight style of pro wrestling, and I think it mirrors the time I spent as X Division champ quite well. The goal is to have great matches filled with action and conflict in the ring, and Best of Super Juniors is an excellent place to do that. I love the tournament format, I love when wins and losses add up and mean something. So last year was a highlight for me.”
Plenty of opportunities exist for Bailey in TNA. He has yet to wrestle Nemeth in a TNA ring, and his next singles match with Moose in TNA will be his first. Bailey and Josh Alexander always make magic together, and the potential exists for an outstanding series of matches with Hammerstone.
“I’ve had my eye on Hammerstone for a long time,” said Bailey. “He’s a very different wrestler than Nic Nemeth, but I want to have great matches with both. Matt Hardy has a wealth of experience, too. He’s been a genius in pro wrestling for many, many years. I’m excited to see how it all works.”
Bailey wrestled in the main event this past weekend at TNA’s Under Siege event, teaming with Seven and Hardy in a loss suffered against Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers.
“In Japan, where the model is very different, six-man tags are much more common, especially in the main event,” said Bailey. “I think they’re absolutely awesome. I love that about wrestling–all the different styles.
“That’s the fun of pro wrestling, maximizing your situation. TNA shows are so packed. You can’t let one go to waste.”
The journey to the very top is an arduous climb that does not contain a clear cut map. But Bailey is eager to find the way to a place very few have traveled.
“I think I’m the best in the world at my style,” said Bailey. “I’m looking forward to maximizing my minutes.”
The (Online) Week in Wrestling
- Kenny Omega returned to Dynamite last week, instantly reminding people of his value as he made Jack Perry look like a genuine threat in the ring.
- After getting beat down last week, Omega makes a new announcement on tonight’s Dynamite.
- Drew McIntyre has utilized social media in such an empowering manner that he has stayed extremely relevant without wrestling.
- I never knew the Seinfeld/WWE connection.
- After a successful title defense this past weekend in Japan, Jon Moxley headlines New Japan’s Resurgence show this Saturday against Shota Umino.
Punk vs. Perry: a never-ending battle
While insulting Drew McIntyre, the opportunity arose for CM Punk to make a reference to choking Jack Perry this past Monday on Raw.
Beyond trading shots back-and-forth on interviews or podcasts, there isn’t going to be a pay-off any time soon to Punk vs. Perry. But it is a reminder that those involved are, after all, only human.
When someone insults you, there is always that initial instinct to respond. So far, Punk and Perry have not hesitated to respond whenever they feel slighted. And there appears to be no end in sight.
If Perry mocks Punk in the coming weeks, there will eventually, it seems, be a response. That’s how this entire situation has played out so far. Punk has nothing to lose by responding, but it does help put a brighter light on Perry.
Considering Punk is a worldwide entity in pro wrestling, any time he even references Perry is a positive for the “Scapegoat”, who is in the midst of the biggest push of his career.
For now, we’ll wait for the next shot to be dropped.
Tweet of the Week
Sheamus may never get the credit he deserves, but he has added a lot of color to WWE during his ongoing 15-year run.