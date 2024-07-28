Arnold Allen Opens UFC 304 with Much Needed Victory
Allen defeated Giga Chikadze in the opening bout
Arnold Allen is back in the victory column.
After suffering losses in his last two bouts, Allen (20-3) defeated Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision in the opening bout of UFC 304.
The win allows Allen to keep his no. six ranking in the featherweight division. There was high level striking from both fighters as they stood and traded all fight, but Allen landed with more impact.
Chikadze (15-4) has now lost two of three. For Allen, he has new life in the division.
