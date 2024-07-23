Wrestling On FanNation

Belal Muhammad: ‘I’m Going to Raise That Belt High’

Muhammad headlines UFC 304 in Manchester, England against welterweight champion Leon Edwards

Justin Barrasso

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) and Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday, Belal Muhammad gets a long-awaited opportunity at UFC 304.

Muhammad made his UFC debut in July of 2016. Eight years and 18 fights later, he steps into the cage this Saturday to challenge Leon Edwards in his first-ever UFC welterweight title shot.

“It’s finally here,” said Muhammad, 36. “It took forever to get here. It was a long path–but one that I learned I needed to take. I got so much better and grown.”

In addition to his first title shot, it is also likely the last for Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC). If he loses, it is highly unlikely he will ever fight again for the belt, especially considering the wild lengths it took to get this title fight.

Muhammad hasn’t suffered a defeat since January of 2019. He has won his last nine decisions, with the lone hiccup a no contest in his 2021 bout against–you guessed–Edwards. An accidental poke to Muhammad’s eye in the second round ended a bout that Edwards was controlling. Ever since, Muhammad has been overlooked in the title picture–even getting jumped by Colby Covington, who rarely fights anymore.

“I keep hearing, ‘Congrats on getting a title fight,’” said Muhammad. “No, man. Fighting for the belt, that isn’t enough. I want to be the world champion. I want to be the best welterweight to ever do it. That’s going to start with beating Leon Edwards.

“And it’s going to a totally different fight. I remember the anger from that fight. A no decision, that’s not a win or a loss. And he didn’t give me another chance. That only built up a hatred for him. I’m going to make him feel pain for it.”

Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) has won his last 10 decisions. Although Muhammad has defeated top tier opponents, Edwards has beaten the elite–including two separate victories against Kamaru Usman.

“I respect that he beat Usman,” said Muhammad. “He was at the top of the division, and he beat him twice. But no respect on Saturday night. I’m going to put my hands on his face and his body, and I’m going to break him.”

May 6, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) reacts after defeating Gilbert Burns (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

This is Edwards’ third defense of the title. He competed most recently in December when he plowed through Covington. Muhammad, however, has not fought since May of 2023, a long stretch since defeating Gilbert Burns.

Even with the extended absence from the cage, Muhammad believes he is ready to make history in the cage.

“Expect the best version of me,” said Muhammad. “I’m going to show the world I’m the best welterweight to ever do it, and I’m going to raise that belt high.”

Published
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

