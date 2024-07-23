Belal Muhammad: ‘I’m Going to Raise That Belt High’
On Saturday, Belal Muhammad gets a long-awaited opportunity at UFC 304.
Muhammad made his UFC debut in July of 2016. Eight years and 18 fights later, he steps into the cage this Saturday to challenge Leon Edwards in his first-ever UFC welterweight title shot.
“It’s finally here,” said Muhammad, 36. “It took forever to get here. It was a long path–but one that I learned I needed to take. I got so much better and grown.”
In addition to his first title shot, it is also likely the last for Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC). If he loses, it is highly unlikely he will ever fight again for the belt, especially considering the wild lengths it took to get this title fight.
Muhammad hasn’t suffered a defeat since January of 2019. He has won his last nine decisions, with the lone hiccup a no contest in his 2021 bout against–you guessed–Edwards. An accidental poke to Muhammad’s eye in the second round ended a bout that Edwards was controlling. Ever since, Muhammad has been overlooked in the title picture–even getting jumped by Colby Covington, who rarely fights anymore.
“I keep hearing, ‘Congrats on getting a title fight,’” said Muhammad. “No, man. Fighting for the belt, that isn’t enough. I want to be the world champion. I want to be the best welterweight to ever do it. That’s going to start with beating Leon Edwards.
“And it’s going to a totally different fight. I remember the anger from that fight. A no decision, that’s not a win or a loss. And he didn’t give me another chance. That only built up a hatred for him. I’m going to make him feel pain for it.”
Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) has won his last 10 decisions. Although Muhammad has defeated top tier opponents, Edwards has beaten the elite–including two separate victories against Kamaru Usman.
“I respect that he beat Usman,” said Muhammad. “He was at the top of the division, and he beat him twice. But no respect on Saturday night. I’m going to put my hands on his face and his body, and I’m going to break him.”
This is Edwards’ third defense of the title. He competed most recently in December when he plowed through Covington. Muhammad, however, has not fought since May of 2023, a long stretch since defeating Gilbert Burns.
Even with the extended absence from the cage, Muhammad believes he is ready to make history in the cage.
“Expect the best version of me,” said Muhammad. “I’m going to show the world I’m the best welterweight to ever do it, and I’m going to raise that belt high.”