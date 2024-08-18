Carlos Prates Becomes First to Knock Out Li Jingliang
Prates made it look easy at UFC 305
Carlos Prates looked outstanding at UFC 305, knocking out Li Jingliang in the second round.
This was the first time in his career that Jingliang (19-9) has been knocked out, and Prates made it look easy. It marks the tenth win in a row for Prates (20-6), who made a statement in the welterweight division with the victory.
The first round picked up considerably in the final minute of the first minute. Prates stunned Jingliang with his left hand, knocking him down twice–and the viciousness continued in the second round. Jingliang was unable to land any offense of his own, clearly outmatched by Prates.
Prates, 31, celebrated his birthday with an impressive win, one where he is likely to pick up a fight bonus.
Published |Modified