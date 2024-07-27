Early Start for UFC 304 in Manchester Not a Problem for Belal Muhammad
UFC 304 takes place in Manchester, England, but the fight capital of the world remains Las Vegas. Therefore, the timing of the card will suit those on the west coast.
For those in Manchester, UFC 304 is scheduled to start at 3am, with the main event taking place closer to 5:30am.
Belal Muhammad feigned indifference, stating that he will be ready to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title any time of day.
“I’ll fight Leon whenever,” said Muhammad, who gets his long-awaited title shot in the main event. “I’m going to be ready. I don’t care what time it is.”
Edwards is the local favorite. He grew up in Birmingham, England, and the crowd at the Co-op Live is expected to be in his corner. Considering that the start will take place prior to 6am, Muhammad is hopeful that the noise from the crowd will have dimmed by that point.
“If most of the crowd is sleeping by then, maybe there will be less boos,” said Muhammad. “Again, it doesn’t matter to me. My adrenaline will be pumping. I’ll be ready.”