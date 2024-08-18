Wrestling On FanNation

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Dominates Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

Tuivasa has now dropped five in a row

Justin Barrasso

Jairzinho Rozenstruik stuck to a disciplined game, firing quickly enough to outland Tai Tuivasa–and ultimately defeat him.

Surprisingly, this went the distance. Tuivasa was never able to land a hammering blow, instead getting punched repeatedly–and kept at length by Rozenstruik. Even more surprisingly, despite controlling the fight, this was a split decision victory. One of the judges scored this fight, 30-27, in Tuivasa’s favor, which is hard to fathom.

Neither fighter landed with much consistency in the opening round, though Rozenstruik certainly did more in the first five minutes. Tuivasa had a much better second round, but Rozenstruik continued to land more shots. The third also belonged to Rozenstruik, who executed his game plan to near perfection.

The victory marks two in a row for Rozenstruik (15-5). At 36, he takes another step closer to a ranking in the top ten. However, it is a damaging loss Tuivasa (14-8). He has now dropped five in a row. While it is unlikely he will cut, the losing streak puts Tuivasa in a very unfavorable position.

Published |Modified
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Home/UFC