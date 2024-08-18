Wrestling On FanNation

Kai Kara-France Knocks Out Steve Erceg at UFC 305

Kara-France is back in contention in the flyweight division

Justin Barrasso

This spring, Steve Erceg was moments away from defeating Alexandre Pantoja and winning the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Pantoja found a way to control the fifth round and win the fight–and the downward spiral continued for Erceg (12-3) at UFC 305, where he was finished in the opening round by Kai Kara-France by TKO.

After two straight losses, Kara-France thrusts himself back into title contention with the victory. His overhand left dropped Erceg, then his right hand put Erceg’s lights out.

It was a statement win for Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC). He needed a win and a highlight reel finish, and he got both–opening a distinct possibility that he is next in line for Pantoja.

