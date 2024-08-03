Michael Chiesa Submits Tony Ferguson–But Ferguson Does Not Commit to Retirement
Michael Chiesa submitted Tony Ferguson with a rear naked choke in the opening round of the UFC on ABC card.
Once the most feared fighter in the sport, Ferguson (25-11) has now lost eight fights in a row. For those who witnessed his dominant 12-fight winning streak earlier in his career, it is stunning to see Ferguson continue to lose.
The victory marked a significant moment for Chiesa (17-7), who ended a three-fight losing streak and collected his first victory since 2021. But Chiesa only spoke briefly in the Octagon, instead giving the moment to Ferguson. Though it momentarily appeared he was going to announce his retirement, Ferguson could not do it. He only dropped one glove in the cage, he said, because he still wants to continue fighting in the UFC.
For longtime fans of Ferguson, there is no joy in watching this unfold. He cannot unleash nonstop pressure or his uncanny ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. That was on display against Chiesa, who ended this bout in less than four minutes.
The end sequence came when Chiesa level-changed after Ferguson started to shoot, applied a body lock, and brought him to his knees. That was when Chiesa locked in a body triangle, then applied intense pressure to end the bout with his rear naked choke.
Ferguson, 40, now holds the longest losing streak in UFC history. It is highly unlikely that he will ever get another fight in the UFC, but he has earned the right to make a proper retirement announcement following a legendary career.