Paddy Pimblett Puts King Green To Sleep
Pimblett increases his win streak to eight
Paddy Pimblett made an emphatic statement at UFC 304.
Pimblett made quick work of King Green, defeating him just over three minutes into the first round. Pimblett’s triangle choke led to a referee stoppage, giving him the most significant victory of his career.
This win will vault Pimblett (22-3) into the rankings. Green (32-16-1) will remain a gatekeeper for the lightweight division, but the future belongs to Pimblett.
Published