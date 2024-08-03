Umar Nurmagomedov Defeats Cory Sandhagen, Will Receive Next Title Shot
Umar Nurmagomedov is next.
In the main event for the UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi, Nurmagomedov (18-0) defeated Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight title eliminator bout.
Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak with his unanimous decision victory against Sandhagen (17-5).
While Sandhagen largely neutralized Nurmagomedov’s grappling, the difference turned out to be Nurmagomedov’s striking. Nurmagomedov pinned Sandhagen down with two minutes to go in the fifth and final round, effectively winning the round with his grappling.
The bantamweight title picture will be decided next month when reigning champion Sean O’Malley defends the belt against Merab Dvalishvili. The future for the winner of that bout is clear, with Nurmagomedov waiting for the next title shot.