Vitali Klitschko is Fighting for Freedom
Vitali Klitschko retired from professional boxing in 2013.
But he has yet to stop fighting.
Now the Mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, Klitschko is a key figure in the Russo-Ukrainian War–the most significant European crisis since World War II. Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, Klitschko’s entire focus has been fighting for freedom.
“We will never be part of Russia,” says Klitschko. “We will fight our whole lives to be free.”
A former heavyweight champion, Klitschko was incredibly dangerous in the ring. Standing 6’7”, he held a significant advantage in size against his opponents, impeccable footwork that allowed him to hit at otherwise inconceivable angles, and a long reach that could put an opponent to sleep. None of that particularly applies to his current position, though he still hits the bag every morning–his jab is as strong as ever–and he undoubtedly thinks of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he connects with his power punches.
Putin is the man responsible for the attack on Ukraine, and Klitschko would rather die before he allows Russia to seize his homeland.
“I was born in the Soviet Union–I know what it means to live in the Soviet Empire, and I do not want to go back in time,” says Klitschko. “Russia is committing crime after crime. What they are doing is an act of terrorism. In Ukraine, Russia is killing thousands and thousands of people and ruining our cities. We will fight forever for our freedom.”
War and boxing represent two altogether different entities, yet they share one major parallel: in each, endurance prevails. Over the last two years, the people of Ukraine have had their spirits torn apart by the cruelty of war. Their countrymates have been murdered and raped, children kidnapped. Amidst the darkness, a bright light has emerged throughout the streets, even echoing throughout the morgues. There is reason for hope–Goliath was beatable, and with support, so is Russia.
“Ukrainian soldiers have surprised the world,” says Klitschko. “This is a senseless war, but experts only gave us a couple days to last against one of the biggest armies in the world. We have defended our homeland against the Russian army for the past two years. This is our home. These are our families. This is our future. That is why we fight this war.”
Klitschko understands the importance of being proactive, especially in a fight. That is why he is advocating for all Russian athletes to be barred from the Summer Olympics in Paris.
“No Russian athletes should be allowed at the Olympic games,” says Klitschko. “Every Russian athlete should be forced to ask Mr. Putin, ‘Why am I not allowed to compete?’ It is a necessary step to stop this senseless war.”
The Olympics resonate throughout the world, which Klitschko believes is the same mindset necessary regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This war touches everyone personally,” says Klitschko. “It is a big mistake to think otherwise. It is the biggest war in Europe since the second World War. It’s already touched millions in Europe. It affects people in the United States. One of the largest nuclear power stations in Europe [the Zaporizhzhia facility] is in Ukraine. That is why it is very important to stop this war–and stop Russia.”
Klitschko possesses an intimate knowledge of the wide-ranging power of sports. He wants athletes from across the globe to speak up against the atrocities unfolding in Ukraine.
“Nelson Mandela said, ‘Sport has the power to change the world,’” says Klitschko. “That is why the world recognizes athletes, and it is why athletes should be active politically. Muhammad Ali fought against the Vietnam War. He used his sports stage to bring a proactive message to the world.”
An athlete from Ukraine who will command the world stage is boxer Oleksandr Usyk. He steps into the ring on May 18 against undefeated Tyson Fury in a bout to crown the sport’s undisputed heavyweight champion.
“It is a very difficult fight to predict,” says Klitschko. “Fury doesn’t have the speed of Usyk, but Usyk doesn’t have the same power as Fury. Who will make better use of his skills? That will determine the fight.”
Fury is difficult to calculate. He was far from flawless in his bout last fall against Francis Ngannou, but has repeatedly proven he cannot be underestimated. Usyk is quite a contrast–he has evolved from cruiserweight to heavyweight, and makes a very compelling argument for the best technical fighter in the world. But Fury, 6’9”, is six inches taller than Usyk. Size matters in boxing, and the ability to vary between southpaw and regular stance makes Fury exceptionally complicated.
“Usyk has the will to win–a fighter’s spirit, a warrior’s spirit,” says Klitschko. “Usyk has great movement. At the same time, Fury has a long reach and a powerful punch. Fury’s one weakness is between the fights. When he is in top form, he is very special. That is why everyone wants to see this fight–no one can predict what is going to happen.”
Even during the war, Klitschko carves out time to box. A love affair with the sport that has spanned five decades continues to make his heart beat.
“Boxing is still in my heart,” he says. “Until my last day, I will be grateful for boxing, and I will always follow it.”
Asked if he would ever consider running for president in Ukraine, Klitschko quickly rejected the notion–at least under the current circumstances.
“It would be the biggest mistake to think about that,” he says. “Our concentration should be on protecting our homeland, whether we survive or not. I am focused on supporting our soldiers and making sure our economy is strong.”
In addition to his work as mayor and a former boxing champion, Klitschko is extraordinarily proud of another accolade from his past.
“People know that I was an athlete and now a politician, but not many people know I started as a tour guide in Kyiv at 17 years old,” he says, instantly reverting back to his trademark tour guide ways. “Kyiv is one of the oldest cities in Europe, full of historical buildings and a beautiful riverside. I know all about my hometown and all about Ukraine, and I know what we need. Right now, we need peace in our homeland.
“Everyone in Ukraine has one wish, and that is to keep our home. We do not want to go back to the USSR. We are fighting for the right to be free.”