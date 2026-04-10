Cody Rhodes Reveals the Best Advice Randy Orton Ever Gave Him

Does the student become the teacher when Cody Rhodes steps into the ring with Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 later this month?

Back in 2008, Randy Orton decided to start his own faction in WWE. After being taken under the wing of Triple H and Ric Flair in Evolution, Orton looked to do the same with second-generation stars.

Orton formed The Legacy and brought Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. into the fold, creating a faction that would rule WWE programming for a couple of years before all the members went their separate ways.

While their time together on television lasted only a couple of years, a bond between Rhodes and Orton formed that has never truly been broken. Orton has been a mentor to Rhodes for the majority of his career and has offered him plenty of advice to guide him on his journey to the top of the industry.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton | WWE

Don't ask for permission; ask for forgiveness...

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Casino Guru News. When asked what's the biggest thing he's learned from his time with Randy Orton, Rhodes revealed a crucial piece of advice he continues to follow to this day.

"Probably the best advice, which is a common expression in our business, but really has kind of stood the test of time with Randy is 'Don't ask for permission, ask for forgiveness,’" Cody Rhodes said. "When you know how to tell a story, and when you know how to grab that mic and connect with the audience, that's something that's really been honest and true with me as I've grown at WWE and continue to grow.

"There's a lot of advice I definitely could not include in an interview, but I can certainly say his voice is in my head a great many nights when I'm out there. Because so much of what he said would happen, or could happen, in certain scenarios as a pro wrestler on any given night, have happened for me. And I had a very good teacher."

Can Rhodes and Orton overcome TKO's meddling and still have a WrestleMania moment?

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

For the third year in a row, TKO has gotten involved with Cody Rhodes' creative plans at WrestleMania. While WrestleMania 40 still turned out to be a perfect ending for The American Nightmare, it could be argued that WrestleMania 41 hurt Rhodes' mystique with the WWE Universe.

Now Rhodes will face another uphill battle next weekend as WWE returns to Las Vegas for the Showcase of the Immortals, as he will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, who will have none other than Pat McAfee in his corner.

McAfee's addition to the storyline last on SmackDown was met with a lot of displeasure from the WWE Universe. With the company reportedly looking to rework this storyline going into WrestleMania, a lot is riding on this week's episode of SmackDown. How will WWE attempt to pivot from last week's huge miss? We'll find out soon enough.