Je’Von Evans on NXT Title Opportunity: ‘I Can’t Wait’
Only a night after WWE delivered a phenomenal event at Money in the Bank, Je’Von Evans is looking to change the focus onto NXT.
NXT’s Heatwave event takes place tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the same venue where Money in the Bank took place. The main event is a fatal four-way for the NXT championship, with Evans–who is only 20 years old–challenging reigning champ Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, and Ethan Page.
“I have an opportunity to learn from some of the best wrestlers in the world,” said Evans. “This isn’t the end for me–it’s the beginning.
“I still have a goal to get to the main roster. NXT is making me better. When they think I’m ready, I’ll turn it up on the main roster, too. But I can’t wait to turn it up at Heatwave.”
Evans is especially excited to perform for his number-one fan–his mother.
“My mom is so proud of me,” said Evans. “She’s my biggest supporter. It was my first time moving out, ever, when I moved to Florida for WWE. When I left, she was crying. But she knew this was my dream, and she wasn’t stopping me. She loves wrestling, too. I was watching wrestling with her and my dad. They’re very proud.”
In terms of experience, Evans has wrestled longer than Williams. Spears and Page are both more seasoned, and that should lead to a match where all four are able to shine.
“It’s a big opportunity,” said Evans. “I can’t wait to show people what I can do.”