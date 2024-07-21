Shawn Michaels on Similarities Between Trick Williams and Scott Hall
Shawn Michaels was excited for Trick Williams first run as NXT champion.
Now he’s even more enthused to watch Williams chase new champ Ethan Page for the title.
“Trick has an incredibly bright future,” said Michaels, who, as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, oversees NXT. “He’s amazing to work with on a day-to-day basis. He’s so receptive. He’s one of the hottest things in the business as a whole, but he’s still a humble kid working and digging to get better every day. I really respect that.”
Williams, whose real name is Matrick Belton, 30, built a successful football career that hit its peak in college at the University of South Carolina. He has made exceptional progress after signing a developmental contract with WWE in 2021, and there is every reason to believe he will eventually play a major role on the main roster.
Michaels was asked if he had the 6’4” Williams watching film of the late Scott Hall, a legendary big man–one who evolved the craft by wrestling very differently than his 6’7” frame would have indicated.
“It’s interesting–Scott was a big guy who never worked big,” said Michaels. “Just last week I said, ‘Trick, you’re just so deceptively big and tall. I can’t imagine what it would be like to have to slam you.’ It’s like having to slam a 10-foot ladder. He’s like 245 and well over 6’3”. So the Scott analogy, it’s something we’ll talk about.
“That’s the first time I’ve heard that, a connection between the two. Thinking about it, that’s what was so awesome about working with Scott. He’d have no problem shooting off and taking a tackle from me. Trick’s the same way. You forget how big he is.”
Michaels and Hall shared a long history together. In the 90’s, the two engaged in a classic rivalry, peaking at WrestleMania X in the first ladder match on a WWE pay-per-view. Plus, they were extremely, with Hall one of Michaels’ closest friends.
“Plenty of guys work the big guy gimmick that aren’t even Scott’s size, but he never did,” said Michaels. “You didn’t think about him as being so big.
“It’s funny, I never put Scott in the same category of big man as Kevin Nash because of the way Scott wrestled. And Kevin wrestled an innovative style, too. Scott could have wrestled like a big guy and he could have gotten away with it, but he never did. That’s what made him so special.”
Michaels is extremely high on Williams’ future. Building momentum for a second reign with the NXT belt will be a necessary step in his success as he continues his rise in NXT–and, one day, WWE.
“I read on social media that he’s already main-roster ready,” said Michaels. “I don’t think that’s the goal for Trick. He doesn’t want to just go and exist on the main roster–he wants to go there and thrive as a main player. I appreciate his maturity and wisdom. He’s a joy to come work with, and I’m excited to see what he does next.”