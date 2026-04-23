Sol Ruca Shows Off Injury From NXT Table Spot

Sol Ruca has been on a steady rise in WWE after starting her wrestling career with the promotion back in 2022. Her tenure in NXT saw her capture both the NXT Women's North American Championship and the Women's Speed title.

The most noteworthy relationship she created during her time in NXT was with Zaria, forming the duo known as ZaRuca. Just like any good partnership in professional wrestling, the two ended up feuding with a recent match taking place on the special NXT event, NXT Revenge.

Table spot led to an injury

To finish off Zaria and Sol Ruca's feud in NXT, the two women faced off in a Last Woman Standing match. Their previous match at NXT Stand & Deliver saw Ruca come out with the victory, but the match at NXT Revenge had a bit off a different ending.

Zaria would throw Ruca off a platform through a couple of tables below, with Ruca slamming her head against the side of one in a pretty rough looking spot. Ruca posted a photo on Instagram of the staples she received from the spot, showing around 8 in the back of her head.

There hasn't been any confirmation if the injury is serious enough to cause Ruca to miss any time.

Moving to the main roster

The match at NXT Revenge served as the finale to Ruca and Zaria's feud, but it also became the finish to Ruca's time in NXT as she seemingly confirmed her transition to the main roster on social media.

Ruca made a post made on Instagram captioned, "Thank you NXT, it's been real," implying she is moving on from the developmental brand to the main roster.

Ruca had her first match on the Raw roster just a couple of days before her Last Woman Standing match against Zaria, facing Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, in a losing effort. She isn't a complete stranger to the main roster either, as last year she had a series of matches on SmackDown, challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships and picking up a victory over Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.

Sol Ruca entering the Royal Rumble | WWE

Ruca also competed in the Royal Rumble earlier this year, entering as the 10th entrant, lasting over 50 minutes, and making it into the final three.

She has been riding a huge wave of popularity, with fans particularly loving the unique maneuvers she can pull off, such as her Sol Snatcher finisher. Hopefully, this injury isn't too serious, and she can become a fixture in the Raw women's division here soon.