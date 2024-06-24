WWE Bringing WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble to Indianapolis
WWE is headed to Indianapolis.
Kicking off with the Royal Rumble in February of 2025, three stadium events–WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble–are coming to Indianapolis.
The partnership is between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp, and Lucas Oil Stadium will host all three premium live events. Both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, with dates that have yet-to-be announced, will both be held over two nights. The agreement allows brings Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE live events to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville.
Per the press release, Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty and WWE EVP, Talent Relations and Head of Communications Chris Legentil discussed the new partnership.
“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state,” said Talty. “For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”
“Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania,” added Legentil. “Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana.”