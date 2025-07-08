WWE NXT Preview (7/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The go-home edition of WWE NXT before Great American Bash and Evolution 2 should feature lots of exciting action.
It’s a busy upcoming weekend in Atlanta for NXT, with several titles on the line at Great American Bash, and the NXT Women’s Championship at stake at Evolution.
Jordynne Grace figures to play a significant role on both shows, as she will team with Blake Monroe - formerly known as Mariah May in AEW - to face current NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley at Great American Bash on Saturday.
Grace will then challenge Jayne for NXT’s top women’s title at Evolution on Sunday.
What could both Grace and Jayne have in store for each other prior to their championship showdown?
Meanwhile, Evolution will be on the mind of NXT general manager Ava as well, as she is set to announce the NXT participants in the Women's Battle Royal at the event. The winner will earn a World title opportunity at Clash in Paris on August 31.
Also, dominant NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Yoshiki Inamura at Great American Bash, and both men figure to go face to face one more time before they meet for the gold.
Speaking of championships, both Joe Hendry and Mike Santana are focused on bringing the TNA World Championship back to their company, and they’ll get their opportunity at Trick Williams at TNA Slammiversary on July 20.
However, Hendry and Santana must first team up on NXT against the The High Ryze duo of Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. Trick will likely find his way ringside for the match, and that may not be ideal for his two opponents at Slammiversary.
A championship has also been the theme in the ongoing rivalry between Ricky Saints and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page.
For Saints to get a rematch for the title, he has to go through the Vanity Project Gauntlet against Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and EVOLVE Men’s Champion Jackson Drake.
As if that wasn’t enough gold, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance will take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Izzi Dame, who is the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s North American Championship and will face Sol Ruca for the title at Great American Bash, has had The Culling on quite a run in recent weeks.
But Hank and Tank have proven their worth as champions after defeating Fraxiom back at NXT Stand & Deliver in April, so they won’t back down from a good fight.
Can the champs retain? Or will The Culling keep its momentum going by adding the NXT Tag Team Championships to the mix?
Also announced for this week’s NXT is a high-stakes clash between No Quarter Catch Crew members Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights.
If Heights wins, he’ll get to go the route of Myles Borne and earn his way out of the faction. However, Dempsey has stated that if he is victorious, then Heights won’t get another opportunity to leave the group.
Elsewhere on NXT, Kale Dixon is set for action to showcase a new era for Chase University.
Dixon and his tag team partner Uriah Connors had a teachable moment from Chase U leader Andre Chase, and that may be all that’s needed to score a big win.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight:
Streaming/Cable: The CW
WWE NXT Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Location:
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL