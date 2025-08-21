WWE Star Reveals The Rock vs Cena Storyline As The One That Made Her Love Wrestling
Roxanne Perez has accomplished a whole lot in the WWE, ranging from her two reigns with the NXT Women's Championship, moving up to the main roster, and now holding the WWE Women's Tag Team titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez. All of this, and Perez still has yet to turn 25 years old.
If you ever wanted to feel old, hearing about what Roxanne said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, was the storyline that got her to fall in love with wrestling, might just do that to you.
I definitely remember one of the biggest storylines that made me really just love wrestling so much was The Rock versus John Cena, that once-in-a-lifetime match. Just the whole story, everything that went into it, all the things that came out of it.- Roxanne Perez, Insight with CVV
Perez would continue:
The Fruity Pebbles, The Rock going out there and singing songs on a guitar and all of that. It was just so cool to me.- Roxanne Perez, Insight with CVV
"The Prodigy" Has Been Training Since She Was A Child
Roxanne started her career by competing for the Reality of Wrestling promotion run by former World Heavyweight Champion, Booker T. Perez started training with Booker when she was only 16 years old.
Her training started years before that as she was learning the craft at 13 years old. Her step-father would help her get into the business by doing small things like taking jackets backstage when she was around 11 years old.
Working toward this career has paid off for Roxanne, as she was capturing titles like the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship when she was still a teenager. Now she is finding success in the biggest wrestling promotion in North America, already holding gold and being a major part of weekly shows.
If everything goes right for her, like it has been, Perez could easily be a vital part of the WWE for decades to come. It wouldn't be a complete shocker to see her start vying for world titles sooner rather than later.
