Angels News: Mike Trout's Injury Rehab Could Reportedly Take 3 Months
Los Angeles Angels outfielder and face of the franchise could miss up to 12 weeks with a torn meniscus, according to Jon Heyman's report in the New York Post on Thursday.
The Angels aren't ready to provide an exact timetable because they want to see how surgery goes first. If the damage isn't too severe, the hope is he might only miss six weeks, but a tear could take between three and 12 weeks.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon that Trout successfully underwent knee surgery for a partial medial meniscectomy, a trimming of the meniscus on the inside of the knee.
However, general manager Perry Minasian doesn't expect Trout to miss the rest of the season.
Trout said he felt a bit of discomfort in the third inning of Monday's game and "didn't think anything of it." He said he felt sore after the game and he had a hard time sleeping, leading him to ask to get his leg checked out where it was revealed he tore his meniscus.
According to Heyman, the belief is that Trout hurt his left knee running in from center after an inning. He stayed in, stole a base five innings later, and then the pain required imaging, which showed the torn meniscus.
"It's just frustrating," an emotional Trout told reporters after the announcement.
The three-time American League Most Valuable Player suffered a torn calf muscle in 2021 that limited him t to just 36 games. A back injury landed him on the injured list in 2022 and he finished the season playing in 112 games, and last season he suffered a hand injury after fouling a pitch off of it that limited him to just 82 games.
Trout's injury is disappointing, especially, because of his hot start. He had hit .220 this season with 10 home runs — tied for the league lead — and 14 RBIs.
