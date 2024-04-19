Angels Coach Explains Why Anthony Rendon is Hitting Leadoff
Anthony Rendon began the season hitless in his first 21 at-bats, questioning Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington's decision to keep the veteran in the top spot of the lineup.
Since April 5, Rendon has only gone hitless in just two games and is now 18-for-60 in the month of April which is good for a batting average of .300 for the month so far.
In an interview with Brian Kenny of MLB Network, Angels first base coach Bo Porter explained the decision to insert Anthony Rendon in the leadoff spot — and why the veteran has stuck.
“That’s something Wash and I talked about early in spring training," Porter said. "We had several different lineups we were running out there. You start to look at Anthony Rendon one, he has a great approach at the plate. So he’s not going to expand his zone, he’s going to take his walks, he can hit with men in scoring position and he doesn’t worry about getting to two strikes. Then once he’s on the basepath, he’s an excellent baserunner. So when you start to look at a guy who doesn’t swing and miss, he makes contact, he doesn’t expand his zone, it’s going to give you the quality of at-bats you’re looking for at the leadoff spot.”
Through Thursday, Rendon ranks first in contact percentage (92.9%) and ninth (21.3%) in chasing pitches outside the zone among all MLB hitters.
While he doesn't lead the Angels in any offensive categories, he has been setting the table nicely from the leadoff spot since notching his first hit against the Boston Red Sox on April 5. He's playing freely and looks more relaxed in the box compared to when fans and a former general manager were calling for his release.