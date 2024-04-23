Angels Manager Treated Critical Ninth Inning At-Bat as Learning Experience
With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning on Monday night, the Los Angeles Angels were down 4-2 and leadoff batter Nolan Schanuel stepped into the box.
It was a surprising move for manager Ron Washington to leave the rookie in there instead of opting to call on veteran Brandon Drury who remained on the bench on Monday, even though he was available to pinch hit against Baltimore Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel. Drury is 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run against Kimbrel in his career.
Schanuel popped out and Washington had to answer questions from reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, why he let 22-year-old rookie Nolan Schanuel hit for himself instead.
“He has to learn those type of experiences," Washington said. "So I left him in there."
Shockingly, the game ended with Mike Trout at the plate. He struck out looking and extended the Angels losing streak to five games.
“We’re working," said Washington. We’re talking every day. We’re going through the process every day. We’ve got to wait for the process to work. I’m sitting on the bench. The guys between the lines have to get it done. And we’re working at it every single day. And at some point, we will put it together.”
Trout was frustrated after the game mostly because he knew what Kimbrel was going to throw him and didn't make the adjustment.
“I knew what he was going to throw me,” Trout said. “They have been throwing me the same stuff the whole game. I’ve gotta come through. That’s it.”
The two-hole hitter for the Angels is now 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position this season. He's also in the middle of a cold streak with one hit in his last 18 at-bats.
“I think in the past week or two I’ve been off and on at the plate, feeling wise, as opposed to what I was at the beginning of the season,” Trout said. “Just trying to find some things. But no excuse. I gotta come through.”
The Angels will try to snap the losing streak on Tuesday night against the Orioles.