Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Long Home Run Drought in Leadoff Spot
Manager Ron Washington is searching for an answer for the Los Angeles Angels scuffling offense. He decided to move Mike Trout up to the leadoff spot in the order and the results were long awaited.
Trout connected on a leadoff blast in the first inning to give the Angels an early lead against the Baltimore Orioles for the sixth leadoff homer of his career and first since Sept. 28, 2012, against the Texas Rangers. He had only appeared in atop the lineup five times since 2014.
“That was a good move I made tonight,” Washington said with a smile after Tuesday's win. “But the credit goes to Mike. It doesn’t go to me.”
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 11 years and 208 days is the second-longest span between consecutive leadoff homers in MLB history. The longest is 12 years, 286 days by Omar Vizquel.
It was the 163rd time in Trout's 14-year, big league career that he topped the lineup, and the first time since the second game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros on Aug. 25, 2020.
The home run came at a crucial time for Trout who entered Tuesday's game hitting .156 (7-for-45) over his last 11 games. In his previous at-bat, he struck out looking to end the game with bases loaded.
Washington said he just wanted to shake things up to try and get the offense rolling. Third baseman Anthony Rendon had been batting leadoff until he landed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Nolan Schanuel got his opportunity on Monday but Washington is going to stick with Trout.
“I’m just trying to shake some things up,” Washington said. “Just trying to find some cohesiveness with my lineup. And [Trout has] done it before, so it’s not foreign to him. And if we can get a run in the first inning, I’m all for that. But I’m just trying to try things and find what works and what I can stick with.”
Trout homered again on Wednesday, but the Angels fell to the Orioles, 6-5.