Angels News: Mike Trout to Undergo Knee Surgery, Will Be Out Indefinitely
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout will be out indefinitely. The former three-time American League Most Valuable Player has suffered a knee injury, and will have to undergo surgery, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan.
The injury is a torn meniscus, according to Angels general manager Perry Minasian. There is no timetable for a return at this stage.
This is an enormous blow to not only Trout but the Angels. Trout was finally looking healthy this season, and put together an incredible first month of the season.
However, his injury issues have caught up to him yet again, as the 32-year-old will undergo another major procedure.
Trout has appeared in 29 games for the Angels this season, and was slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in. He was one of the few bright spots for the 11-18 Angels, but will now be sidelined for what will likely be a significant amount of time.
Trout hasn't played a full season since 2020, which was shortened due to the pandemic. In 2021, Trout played in just 36 games due to right calf strain. In 2022, Trout missed over 40 games due to a back issue. And in 2023, Trout played in just 82 games due to a left hamate fracture.
Now, it's another issue for Trout, and another one for the Angels, who just designated veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks for assignment on Monday.
In the meantime, expect Jo Adell to slide into an everyday outfielder role alongside Taylor Ward, with Mickey Moniak and the recently called-up Cole Tucker filling in, too.