Angels' Jo Adell Reveals Source of Confidence Amid Struggles
For the first time in his career — particularly since making his MLB debut in 2020 — Jo Adell is confident in his spot on the Los Angeles Angels' roster. While Adell had regularly been sent back and forth between the majors and the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, he finally feels solid in his place on the roster despite his current slump.
After what appeared to be a breakout start to the season, when he was slashing .327/.379/.615 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in April, he has fallen from those heights. Adell had averaged below .150 at the plate in May and June, and has just six hits total in the month of June so far. He slashed .144/.212/.389 in May. He's slashing an even-lower .118/.193/.196 in June so far.
While Adell has certainly a lot to improve upon at the plate, he does feel he brings plenty to the team, especially on defense.
“I’ve been able to play defense at a really high level, and that’s something we preach here is our defense,” Adell told the Southern California News Group. “And so, obviously coming out, with my level of power, at any point in time I can put one in the seats. I know that’s big for this team.”
“So, over time,” he added, “I kinda had the idea that it was a spot for me to lose more than it is something that could be taken away from me.”
For better or for worse — especially with this kind of hitting slump — Adell's place on the Angels' roster is secure at this point. While Adell came into this season as a make or break, he's seemed to have settled into his spot, even if his play offensively has gotten away from him the last two months.