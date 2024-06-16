Angels' Luis Rengifo Leaves Game With Apparent Wrist Injury
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo left Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants early with a left wrist contusion, Angels PR announced on X.
Rengifo went down during the fourth inning, with the Angels trailing 5-2. The trainers came to him on the field after the play, and he left the game.
The 27-year-old has previously missed time this season with a viral illness, causing him to be placed on the injured list. More details on this current injury will likely be revealed after the game.
Rengifo has been a key piece for the struggling Angels, proving to be one of the team's best hitters. Through 54 games this season, Rengifo is slashing .315/.360/.437 with 62 hits, 26 runs, four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.
In his last six games before Sunday's game against the Giants, Rengifo had multiple hits in four of those games. He had one hit and one run against the Giants before leaving the game early with a wrist contusion.
If Rengifo has to miss time, it will be a huge blow to the Angels' lineup. The lineup is already missing the team's best player in Mike Trout, who has been sidelined for multiple months with a torn contusion. He's one of the team's top hitters, with his batting average only trailing Kevin Pillar.