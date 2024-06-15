Angels Make Multiple Roster Moves Amid Bullpen Shakeup
The Los Angeles Angels announced a few roster moves ahead of their game Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.
Right-handed pitcher Adam Cimber was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and righty José Marte was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. The final move was the release of infielder Ehire Adrianza.
Cimber has struggled mightily to open this season. Has an earned run average of 7.03 through 28 relief appearances. Manager Ron Washington said Cimber first told him about the shoulder issue on Friday night when he allowed four runs to the Giants in one-third of an inning in the Angels' 8-6 win. He had been receiving treatment before the game and will try giving his arm some time to rest.
Marte has an 8.14 ERA in parts of three big league seasons with the Angels. He has bounced back this season with the Bees posting a 2.61 ERA across 20 appearances. Washington said Marte's velocity, as well as his ability to pitch multiple innings, factored into the decision to add him to the 40-man roster and activate him.
Finally, Adrianza had been on the 10-day injured list with back spasms retroactive to May 9, and there is no longer a spot for him on the active roster. Washington said he hopes the veteran infielder will find another landing spot once he's fully healthy.