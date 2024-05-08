Angels Minor Leaguer Makes History, Is It Time to Call Him Up?
Hunter Dozier has plenty of big league experience, playing in parts of seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals. It hasn't always been consistent which is why he was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake after signing a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp.
When the Bees returned to Salt Lake to open their series against Sacramento, Dozier left a historic mark on the Angels Triple-A affiliate, recording nine RBIs in Salt Lake's 15-2 route of the RiverCats.
His historic day began with a three-run homer in his second at-bat. His next at-bat delivered a line drive up the middle for a two-RBI single and then he launched his second three-run dinger an inning later. Dozier got one last crack at making history in the seventh inning and drove in one more run for the record-breaking ninth RBI of the night.
Injuries have riddled the Los Angeles Angels roster this season. Could it be time to promote Dozier?
He does have 24 RBIs this season, which would be tied with Taylor Ward for the team-high. His 25 hits would be good for sixth on the team, and his 11 runs scored would also be tied for sixth. However, his .208 batting average and 36 strikeouts raise red flags. He has had 120 at-bats in 30 games. There's only one player on the Angels roster with more at-bats, Ward, and one with more strikeouts, Zach Neto.
It's hard to imagine the Angels calling him up now because manager Ron Washington is focused on developing the young talent he has but Dozier does play third base. Anthony Rendon is lost to the injured list for who knows how long, Miguel Sanó has been battling knee issues joining Rendon on the IL, and Ehire Adrianza is batting .192.
With both run-producing third basemen on the IL, Dozier deserves to be called up. He has years of experience and, after his record-setting night, has earned an opportunity.