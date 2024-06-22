Angels' Patrick Sandoval Heading To IL With Left Elbow Strain
The Los Angeles Angels placed another starter on the injured list Saturday. This time, it was starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval who hit the 15-day IL with a left elbow strain, the club confirmed on social media.
In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled Guillo Zuñiga from Triple-A Salt Lake.
He underwent testing on Saturday which is what revealed the extent of the injury.
Sandoval exited Friday night's game due to injury in the third inning. He immediately signaled to the dugout after throwing an 89 mph sinker out of the zone walking Shohei Ohtani and was met at the mound by manager Ron Washington and trainer Matt Biancuzzo.
“It was really painful," Sandoval said on Friday night. "It was something I’ve never really felt before, so that was pretty scary. I’ve felt normal aches and bruises, but nothing like that.”
He shook his elbow and forearm area as he walked off the field and was replaced by right-hander Hunter Strickland. He finished the night throwing 2.1 scoreless innings and 34 pitches.
Sandoval hasn't had elbow issues before. The only major ailment he’s suffered since making his Major League debut in 2019 was a season-ending lower back injury in August 2021.