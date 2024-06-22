Angels’ Patrick Sandoval Leaves Game With Injury
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval walked Shohei Ohtani twice on Friday night at Dodger Stadium but the second time ended with him signaling to the Angels' dugout.
Sandoval got through 2.1 innings and left the game alongside trainer Matt Biancuzzo and manager Ron Washington.
A couple of innings later, the Angels updated his status revealing right forearm tightness as the reason for his early exit. Sandoval hasn't dealt with any major injuries since making his major league debut with the Angels in 2019. But he appeared to be favoring his elbow as he left the field, and the Angels later announced the injury as left forearm tightness.
The starter was replaced by Hunter Strickland finishing the night giving up two hits, two walks and one strikeout.
Sandoval's season has been very up and down. He entered the night 2-8 with an ERA of 5.23 but has shown flashes of greatness. He has been searching to find the 2022 version of him who finished 6-9 with a 2.91 ERA across 27 starts.
Hopefully, this injury won't shelf Sandoval for too long. The Angels already have quite the collection of veterans on the injured list and don't need to add anymore.