Angels' Ron Washington Praises His Team Following Win Over Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels watched their former player Shohei Ohtani remind them he's moved on when he launched a two-run moonshot to center field on Friday night putting the Los Angeles Dodgers up 2-0 in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
But, it was the Angels who got the last laugh squeaking out a 3-2 victory in extra innings. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Freeway Series rival. It was the longest winning streak in the history of the series.
“I think we’ve been playing some good ball against some very good teams. They’ve been coming out on the other end. Tonight we won it,” Angels manager Ron Washington said.
“It’s not always the best team that wins. It’s the team that plays the best. Tonight we played the best.”
Washington was also happy to see outfielder Taylor Ward with some success in a clutch situation at the play. Ward was in a 0-for-20 stretch when he singled to left against Dodgers closer Evan Phillips in the 10th inning giving the Angels a 3-2 lead.
“That was huge for us because the last three opportunities he’s had, he smoked the baseball and got nothing for it,” Washington said. “He smoked that one tonight and it made it through. That was the baseball gods working.”